DuWayne M. Thomforde

DuWayne Maynard Thomforde, 89, of Rockford, IL, died on February 16, 2023. Born Jan. 18, 1934 in Goodhue, MN to Maynard and Odella (Ehlen) Thomforde. Graduated from Red Wing High School and married Joyce Swanson in 1952. Worked as manager of Phillips 66 in Red Wing before moving to Rockford in 1964 where he owned a small business. In later years, worked as maintenance tech for Valley View Senior Apartments.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren, family, and friends. Enjoyed helping others, golfing, camping and traveling in his RV to parks around the North Shore, US & Canada.
Survivors include: partner, Reta Anderson and her family; daughters, Linda (Thomas) Edgren of Newport, OR & Leigh (Gregg) Peroutka of Chanhassen, MN; grandchildren, Neil Thomforde and Jenna Thomforde both of Minneapolis, MN, Mikael Edgren of Bozeman, MT and Gina Peroutka of St. Paul, MN; brother-in-law, Robert Nordin of Prior Lake, MN; and several dear cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife, Joyce, parents, son Steve, daughter-in-law Mary McHugh and brother Lloyd.
Service and burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing, MN in the Spring.
Memorials can be made on behalf of Wayne to orgs. that support environment, wildlife or helping others. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit olsonfh.com.
