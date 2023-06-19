Duane Thompson, Age 83, of Vasa, MN passed away on June 17th, 2023, at Home after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Duane Curtis Thompson was born in Fargo, ND to Ephriam and Ella Thompson on March 9th, 1940. Duane was raised on a farm near Leonard, ND and attended rural school. He graduated from Leonard High School in 1958. Duane then went to work for the ND Highway Department. Duane married his High School sweetheart Linda Bratland on June 10th, 1960. In the fall of that year, Duane and Linda moved to St. Paul Park, MN where he took a job with Thermal Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. He attended the University of Wisconsin, River Falls for 2 years before taking a “Temporary” job with the So. Washington School District 833. In the fall of 1970, he moved his family to Vasa Township in Welch, MN. After retiring from his “Temporary” job in 2001 he worked for Interstate Building Supply and Lindstrom Farms and then for Vasa Church, where he proudly took care of the church grounds through 2022. Duane was a member of Vasa Lutheran Church where he served on the church council, was Sunday school superintendent and was president of the Vasa Cemetery Association for many years. Duane was an avid camper and loved traveling. He enjoyed spending his winters with Linda in Arizona where he loved sitting in the sun.
He is survived by his daughter Lori (Darryl) Banitt of Cannon Falls, MN, son Kyle (JoAnn) Thompson of Farmington, MN, grandchildren, Rachael Thompson and Nathan Thompson of Farmington, MN, Sam (Arianne) Banitt of Red Wing, MN,, Kari Banitt of Richfield, MN, great-grandchild, Theo, of Red Wing, MN, 3 step grandchildren and 12 step great-grandchildren, brother Ron (Jeanette) Thompson, Red Wing, MN, brother Monte Thompson, Fargo, ND, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Linda, his parents Ephriam and Ella Thompson, brother Norman (Gloria) Thompson, sister Eileen (Ron) Okerstrom and sister-in-law Joy Thompson.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 23, at 11 am at Vasa Lutheran Church, 15235 Norelius Rd, Welch, MN 55089. The Reverend Maureen Hagan will officiate. The visitation will be an hour before the service at the church. Lunch will follow in the Vasa Lutheran Center. The service will be live streamed on Duane’s obituary page at www.LundbergFuneral.com, where onlince condolences are also welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Vasa Lutheran Cemetery or Donor’s choice.
