Duane Reding

Duane “Dewey” Leo Reding, 93, of Mazeppa died on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester.
Duane was born in Zumbrota on October 2, 1929 to Leo and Anna (Tri) Reding.
He attended a country school through 8th grade and was the only student in his class. He continued farming after 8th grade and worked for Gregoire Electric before being drafted to the Army during the Korean War from 1951 - 1953. Duane married Margaret (Adler) Horsman on July 12, 1958 and together owned Reding’s Night Club in Mazeppa from 1960 - 1966. He was an iron worker for O.A. Stocke Construction for many years. After retiring from construction, he worked as a custodian for the Zumbrota - Mazeppa schools and part-time maintenance for Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Mazeppa for over 30 years. Some of Duane’s past times were reading, puzzles, keeping up on worldly affairs, gardening, listening to polka music and watching construction while driving around in his red truck. Duane was a member of the Mazeppa American Legion, Zumbrota V.F.W. and Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
He is survived by his children, Ron (Jan) Horsman, Mike (DeAnn) Horsman, Jeanette (Jim) Strauss; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sister, Beverly Poncelet.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; daughter, Patricia; son, Daniel; parents; and sister, Betty.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Mahn Family Funeral Home - Larson Chapel in Zumbrota.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Mazeppa with an hour of visitation prior.
Burial will follow the Mass at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Pine Island. To send an online condolence to the family visit, mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
