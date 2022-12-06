Duane “Duffy” Owen Napé Duta, May 16, 1963-Dec 3, 2022, of Prairie Island Dakota community, started his journey peacefully surrounded by family. He attended RW Central High School. He met his wife on Aug 4, 1986 and they were married May 22, 2007. He enjoyed the Tour de France, college basketball, spending time with family, listening to music, guitars and researching his family ancestry. He worked on numerous films as executive producer and was an advisor to Emmy award winning documentary ’The Past Is Alive Within Us’. Prairie Island Indian community was his heart and soul. He couldn’t be seen without a big smile and will be missed so dearly by everyone who knew him. Survived by Wife, Timya; daughter, Olivia and son, John La Velle; brothers, Raymond and Clifford; many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons. Preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Ione; brothers, Hepi, Art, Floyd, Mike, John May and Dwight Wells; sisters, Linda, Brenda (Toni) and Debbie and beloved cats, George and Gracie. In lieu of flowers please donate to Toys for Tots in honor of his uncle Harvey (USMC) or American Cancer Society in honor of his father Amos Owen. Funeral service was held Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at Prairie Island Community Center with burial at Prairie Island Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
Duane “Duffy” Owen Napé Duta
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.