Duane (Dewey) Ray Baringer

Dewey passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday May 18th at the age of 87. He was born in Red Wing to Ray and Irene (Friese) Baringer on September 14, 1935. He graduated from Red Wing Central High in 1953. He was united in marriage to Marcella (Sally) Glende in 1957, and they were blessed with 4 children, Bruce, Kimm, Ketti and Brett.
Dewey sold insurance for Central Life then started his career in Real Estate with Viking Realty. He became a broker for Century 21 and soon opened his own office. After selling his business, he continued to sell real estate with Lawrence Realty. After retirement, he drove bus for Lee Line Bus in Red Wing.
Dewey lived an active life in Red Wing and believed in getting involved, starting as State President of the FFA in 1953. He was also involved with 4-H, Noon time Kiwanis, Jaycees, Lion’s Club, Job’s Daughters, and Red Wing Masonic Lodge #8 where he was Grand Master in 1971 and 1991.
In his free time you could find him playing Keno at Treasure Island, having breakfast at Randy’s wi th the guys, or enjoying the American Legion fish fry at the round table. Golf was his sport of choice.
Dewey is survived by his son Bruce (Carolyn) of Magnolia, TX, Son-in-Law Tim Pray of Apple Valley, daughter Ketti (Greg) Green of Big Lake, MN and son Brett of Minneapolis; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sally, daughter Kimm (Pray), sister Donna Williamson and Grandson Brady, many nieces and a nephew.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. July 8th at Red Wing’s First United Methodist Church with Pastor Linda McCollough presiding. Visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First United Methodist Church or a charitable organization of your choice.
