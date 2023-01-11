Duane Berg

Duane Gary Berg of Red Wing, MN, age 85, passed away on January 8, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 27, 1937 in Northfield, MN, and later moved to Red Wing, MN in 1950 with his family. He graduated from Central High School in 1956 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1960 as an electrical technician in San Diego and Hawaii. He went to Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis, MN in 1962 and worked as a machinist at Central Research Laboratories until his retirement in 1999.
He married Carol Berg (Ellingson) at the First United Methodist Church in 1970 where he was an active member. Prior to selling their cabin in Shell Lake, WI in 2019, great family memories were created, and lifetime friends made over the 47 years they owned the property. His interests included walleye fishing in Canada, downhill skiing in Colorado, Montana, and Oregon, biking trips along the East Coast including upper New York state, visiting U.S. National Parks, traveling to Nepal to climb the base of Mt. Everest, taking cruises to Alaska and the Panama Canal, and deer hunting in Plainview, MN. His other interests included woodcarving, reading historical fiction, antique toy cars, and table tennis. He will be remembered for his devotion to family and friends, accepting and calming demeanor, willingness to help those in need, patience when teaching others, and having a curiosity in new things.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Berg; his children, Matt Berg (Kaytee Berg) of Portland, OR and Kim Berg (David Keeth) of Las Vegas, NV; his brother, Richard Berg (Pat) of Eden Prairie, MN; his sister, Carol Baringer (Dave) of Red Wing, MN; his sister-in-law, Gwen Swenberg; his grandchildren, Riley and Vivian Berg; and his dog, Mika. He is preceded in death by his father, Edmund Berg, his mother, Vivian (Turnacliff) Berg, and his brother-in-law, Larry Swenberg.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Red Wing. A celebration of life and reception will immediately follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to: The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163, michaeljfox.org or First United Methodist Church, 403 East Avenue, Red Wing, MN 55066, www.redwingmethodist.com. Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
