Sept. 14, 1935 - May 18, 2023
BIG LAKE, Minn. - Duane Baringer, 87, Big Lake, Minn., died Thursday, May 18, in his daughter Ketti’s home from natural causes.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 8, at First United Methodist Church in Red Wing, Minn. A light luncheon will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.