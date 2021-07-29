Dr. Thomas Lyle Olson

Thomas Lyle Olson died in his home in Las Cruces, New Mexico on September 29, 2020 from a very rapid onset of pancreatic cancer. In the days leading up to his death he was surrounded by his loving wife, Elizabeth Lewis Olson, and his daughters from Minneapolis, Erika and Alison. Tom was born July 29, 1942 in Red Wing, Minnesota. He then moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota and stayed there until 2008 when he moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico. Tom was a loving son, father, husband and friend. We will all miss his incredible wit, progressive values, zest for life and good conversation.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Lyle Olson. He leaves behind his wife Elizabeth, Cousin Judi Alme (David), his daughters Erika Olson Gross (Benji) and Alison Olson Cox (Adam), and his 5 grandchildren, Oscar, Jude, François, Arthur and Miriam. He also leaves behind countless friends, former colleagues, fellow historians and writers, and opponents in mostly friendly political debate, who as he had grown fond of saying, “have the right to be wrong.” Arrangements pending. M emorial will be held September 17, 2021. See full details at https://www.lakewoodcemetery.org/burial-result/207942/thomas-olson/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.