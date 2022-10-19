The funeral service for Dr. James ‘Doc’ Parkin, 87, of Cannon Falls, MN, will be 10:30am, Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Waldrop officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by Sidney L. Smith American Legion Post 24. James died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, Aberdeen.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, 1111 South Main Street.
James ‘Jim’ William Parkin was born October 22, 1934, to Glenn and Marie (Petry) Parkin at Minot, ND. His family lived in Donnybrook, ND. Jim attended school in Cooperstown, ND, through the fifth grade. His family then moved to Claremont, SD where his dad managed a grain elevator. Jim graduated from Claremont High School as valedictorian of the class of 1952 and went on to attend North Dakota State University for two years. Then from September 1954 to June of 1956, Jim served in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge, he finished college at NDSU, graduating with honors in 1958 as a pharmacist. Jim helped establish pharmacies at Target stores around Minneapolis, MN. He then went on to the University of Minnesota Dental School and graduated in 1969. Jim bought his own practice in Cannon Falls, MN, and served his community until retiring in 1994.
Jim wintered in Bradenton, FL, and enjoyed summers at his home along the shore of Lake Byllesby near Cannon Falls, MN. He loved spending time on his boats year round. Golf was also one of his pass times and he especially enjoyed sponsoring the annual Mumblypeg golf tournament held in Cannon Falls. Jim enjoyed taking part in investment endeavors that included things such as “Charlie’s Pizza” in Sioux Falls, SD, and an orange grove in Florida. In Florida, Jim was president of the homeowner’s association. He was a lifelong member and president of Sigma Chi at NDSU. Jim was well read and always learning and had a good sense of humor. He liked traveling abroad and especially enjoyed Germany. Jim was an avid NDSU Bison and Vikings football fan. Spending time with family, especially holiday celebrations at the family farm, brought him much joy.
Grateful for having shared Jim’s life are his sisters: Virginia (LaVerne) Swanson and Dorothy Dubs; his nieces and nephews: Kirk (Janelle) Swanson, Veronica (Dick) Paulson, Vanessa (Tom) Albrecht, Kevin (Sheila) Dubs and Rhonda Dubs; Jim’s special friend, Barb Ness; eleven great-nieces and nephews and five great-great-nieces and nephews.
Preceding Jim in death are his parents: Glenn and Marie Parkin and his brother-in-law, Bob Dubs.
Condolences may be sent to Virginia Swanson, 1608 Miller Lane, Aberdeen, SD 57401.
