Douglas Wayne Fletcher

Douglas “Doug” Wayne Fletcher, born May 16, 1956, passed away in Chicago, IL on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at age 66. After a full life and with an admirable legacy, Doug died of heart failure, surrounded by his loving family. Doug was born in Penticton, British Columbia, Canada, and moved to South Bend, IN with his family in his teenage years. He spent most of his adult life in Minnesota, after earning his BS in Biology at the University of Minnesota and later an MBA at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. While an undergraduate at the “U of M”, he would meet his future wife, Lori Kosel. The two would go on to marry and raise three children, Katherine, Daniel and Michael. Doug enjoyed rapid success in business first as a commercial Biologist with Cargill and later as a marketing and operations executive for Josten’s and Boston Scientific. At 27, Doug received a devastating diagnosis of Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, in the early 1980’s a terminal diagnosis. But Doug was a quintessential fighter, a lifelong optimist who refused to leave his young wife and two small children alone, terminal diagnosis or not. Doug would beat the odds and survive his battle with cancer and a few years later the baby of the family, Michael, would come along. Tragically, it would be the nascent radiation and chemotherapy that would save his life, but also permanently damage his heart and ultimately cause his death 40 years later. Doug loved his family, and was a true family man, spending summers with his kids and extended family on Crystal Lake in Michigan, at his parents’ lakehouse. His hobbies included coaching his children’s youth sports, reading, film, volunteering and making sure the family dog, Sammy, had more than enough belly rubs. Doug’s passion for helping those less fortunate led to retirement in his fifties so that he could become a Pastor and dedicate himself to ministry. Doug is preceded in death by his father, William Fletcher and survived by his mother, Gladys Fletcher, brother, Robert Fletcher, sister, Beckie Kim (Roger) Mills, his three children, Katherine (Alex) Martinson, Daniel (Bridgit) Fletcher and Michael (Jessica) Fletcher and eight (soon to be nine) granddaughters. Details of a memorial service will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation in Doug’s honor to his favorite service organization, Sharing & Caring Hands (info@sharingandcaringhands.org). Our hearts are broken at the loss of Doug; he will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Douglas Wayne Fletcher
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.