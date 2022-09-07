Douglas Raehsler

Douglas M. Raehsler, age 77, of El Paso passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Ellsworth Care Center. He was born December 14, 1944, in St. Paul, MN the son to Joseph and Lillian (Fischer) Raehsler. The family moved to Wisconsin and Doug grew up in the El Paso and Spring Valley area. He joined the US Navy and served his country during the Vietnam War on the USS Bon Homme Richard aircraft carrier. On July 16, 1966, he married the love of his life, Dixie Hines, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Doug worked at 3M for 35 years and retired in 2001. He was an active member of the American Legion Post #204 in Ellsworth, serving as commander, the Forty and Eight club, the VFW and the Knights of Columbus. He volunteered at the Vets Service Office for 10 years driving the VA van for Veteran’s doctor appointments. He absolutely enjoyed woodworking crafts with his grandchildren and fishing with his wife, Dixie. Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lillian; sisters, Joyce and Arlis (John); brothers, William, Ronald, Roger (Phyllis), Gary, Duane “Jake”, and Timothy (Anne); as well as his daughter Diana’s partner, Frank Uggla. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dixie; children, Joseph (Alisa), Angela (Tony) Lucking, Diana Palmer; grandchildren, Brittany (Jason) Raehsler-Christopher, Katherine Raehsler (Ty), Stephanie (Zac) Dzikonski, Paige Lucking, Isabelle (Matthew) Fink, Tanner Palmer, Lydia Palmer (Carter), Maggie Palmer (Nathan); great-granddaughter, Aubrey Raehsler-Christopher; sister, Carol (Chuck) Gregg with special niece and nephew Amy (Martin) Holste and Aric (Jordyn) Gregg; sisters-in-law, Barb (William), Ramona (Ronald), Laura (Gary), Susan (Jake); and countless nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 3:00 pm at St. Bridget Catholic Church (211 E Division St.) in River Falls. The service will be live streamed via a link found at www.bakken-young.com Visitation will also be Sunday from 1:00-3:00 pm at the church. Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #204. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
