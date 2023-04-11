Douglas A. Hedin, of Minneapolis, died on March 20, 2023. He was born on February 27, 1942, in Red Wing, Minnesota, the son of Dr. Raymond F. and Lydia E. (Anderson) Hedin.
Doug graduated from Red Wing High School in 1960 and the University of Minnesota in 1964 with a degree in political science. During his undergraduate years, he participated in the Experiment in International Living (Poland) and took part in the voter registration drive in the South for two summers during the Civil Rights Movement. He attended the University of Pennsylvania Law School, earning his LL.D. in 1968. Following two years in the Army as part of the Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG) in Heidelberg, Germany, Doug spent another year working for the IRS in Washington, D. C. Returning to Minneapolis, he established an independent firm specializing in employment and discrimination law. He served on the board of directors of the National Employment Lawyers Association and founded the state-wide NELA chapter in Minnesota, receiving the chapter’s first-ever Karla Wahl Award for his longstanding professionalism and expertise in plaintiff employment law. He retired in 2005.
The concept of retirement was alien to Doug, and at the end of his legal practice he created the Minnesota Legal History Project, an online venue for the publication of his original research into the many unsung lawyers and judges who shaped the legal system in Minnesota in the second half of the 19th and early 20th centuries.
In 1986, Doug married Barbara Steffens, his devoted companion for thirty-seven years. In her honor he founded the Barbara Steffens Hedin Library at the University of Minnesota Law School. A popular, ever-growing resource for law students as well as the public, the library consists of hundreds of novels whose plots revolve around legal issues.
Doug was a man of all seasons, serious but ever amused by the human comedy, prickly at times, cultured as few people are, deeply knowledgeable across the board, from art and architecture to classical music to politics and political history to horticulture and world literature. Of all Doug’s passions, and they were many, certainly books ranked at the top. He was a true bibliophile, and he loved nothing more than to scout out old bookstores during his many travels. His personal library included thousands of hardbound editions that overwhelmed every room of his home.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved aunts and uncles, many of whom were prominent professors, scientists, diplomats, and civic leaders. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his sister Barbara (Bruce) Bayley, his brothers Thomas (Joan) and Robert (Carolyn), and a wide circle of nieces and nephews and their own children, on both his and Barbara’s sides of the family. It is safe to say that no one in Doug’s big family was untouched by his generous and heartfelt support.
Please consider memorials to the Hedin-Hartnagel Fund or the Anderson Center at Tower View, both in Red Wing. A family gathering will be held in Red Wing later in the spring.
