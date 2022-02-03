Dorothy Paul, 92, passed away at the Lake City Care Center on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
Dorothy was born on August 14, 1929 to Henry & Erna (Klindworth) Hinrichs in Belle Creek Township. She was baptized on September 1, 1929 in Belle Creek Township and confirmed on April 18, 1943. Dorothy married William (Bill) Bade on June 26th 1954 in Red Wing MN. Dorothy worked at many different jobs throughout her life in both the Red Wing and Lake City area. She retired from the Lake City Care Center. Dorothy married Leon Paul in Iowa on August 26, 1983. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Frontenac. Dorothy loved to garden and cook. She would can and freeze what she grew. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She played bingo and listened to music. Dorothy had very a strong faith.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Don (Jane Dettmer) Bade, Deb (Ron) Binner, Doug (Jody) Bade all of Frontenac; grandchildren, Danielle (Jason) Dankers of Lake City, David Bade of Red Wing, Rachael (Justin) Bergeman of Cannon Falls, Jeremy (Brenda) Stephens of Hager City, Marissa Bade, Mallary Bade, Maranda Bade, all of Frontenac; great grandchildren, Brandon, Makinlee, Savanna, Vanessa, Carter, Kalynn, Paisley; 1 great great grandchild, Aubrey Issendorf; sibling, Vigil (Butch) Hinrichs of Bay City, Marilyn Glander of Red Wing, Carol Lichtblau of Lake City, Roger (Joann) Hinrichs of Danbury, Wi., Darlene Richter of Red Wing and many nieces & nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband’s Bill Bade and Leon Paul. daughter in law, Janet Bade, brother, Harold Hinrichs.
A Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 11 am at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Frontenac with Reverend Paul Otto officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour before the service. The service will be live streamed on Mahn Family Funeral Home’s Facebook page on Monday at 11 am. Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Lake City. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
