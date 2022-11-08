Dorothy M. Arendt

Dorothy Marie Arendt, age 100, of Bellechester died peacefully at Goodhue Living on November 7, 2022. Dorothy was born to John and Clara (Frank) Delva on July 4, 1922, in Mazeppa. She grew up on the family farm along with her sister, Rosella.
Dorothy married Walter Arendt on December 29, 1941, and they made their home in Bellechester. They had seven children, Frank (Leona), John (Jean), Lee (Jeri), Dot Christianson, Clarice (Mike) McNamara, Jay (Linda), Dean (Becky), eighteen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Walter, son-in-law Nathan Christianson, granddaughter Lindsay Arendt, and her sister Rosella Schober.
Dorothy enjoyed a full life, her church, family, friends, and social life especially a cocktail, and playing cards! Dorothy also enjoyed all the visits and cards and the weekly visits from her special niece Irene Berg and nephew Rich Arendt.
The family is grateful for the special care from Judy, Betsy, and staff of St. Croix Hospice who were there for Dorothy. The staff and facility of Goodhue Living for the tremendous care and attention.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bellechester with Father Thomas McCabe officiating. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Tuesday. Memorials are requested to St. Mary’s Cemetery - Perpetual Care and St. Croix Hospice.
Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel.
