April 4, 1953 - July 29, 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Dorothy Jamison, 69, Red Wing, Minn., died Friday, July 29, in The Mayo Clinic Health System - St. Mary’s Campus.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at First United Methodist Church in Red Wing. A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Izaak Walton League Club House in Red Wing. The Rev. Linda McCollough will officiate.
Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home - Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
