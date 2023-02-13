Doris Elaine Gardas, 90, of Ellsworth and formerly of Hager City, died Saturday, February 11, 2023 at her home, surrounded by family. She was born May 16, 1932, in Winter, Wisconsin, to Frederick and Eliza “Eudora” (Blake) Altaffer. Her family moved to Bay City, Wisc., California and back to Bay City, where she grew up and graduated from Ellsworth High School. On August 18, 1951, she was united in marriage to Cashmere “Cash” Gardas in Anchorage, Alaska, where they lived for a few years before returning to Hager City. She worked at Red Wing Pottery as a painter, Mary’s Supper Club and Josten’s, where she retired from. Doris was involved with the Bay City Legion Auxiliary, Silvertones, Pier 55 Senior Center, Golden K’s, Ellsworth Golf Club and the Red Wing Arts Association, as well as Zion Lutheran Church and Cornerstone Church. She was a talented artist and had been known for her wildlife and landscape paintings. She also enjoyed singing, golfing, frying chicken, polka dancing, gardening and attending her grandchildren’s activities. She is survived by 3 children, Lori Steenblock; Pam (Todd) Gardas; Matt (Mary) Gardas; 11 grandchildren, Marika, Cassie, Aaron Steenblock, Brooke & Leo Dressen, Zach Herling, Jacob Schilling and Madalyn, Mallory, Maclaen & Miaelle Gardas; 1 great-grandchild, Evie; 1 brother, Fred (Marica) Altaffer and 1 sister, June Guinn. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cash; brother, Allan and son-in-law, Bob Steenblock and close friend, George Peterson. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel with Chaplin Gregg Miller officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred to Adoray Home Health and Hospice, https://adoray.org/donate. Online condolences: www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Doris Gardas
