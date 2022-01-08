Donna Mae Steele age 88 of Hager City, died peacefully January 1st, 2022 at Preferred Senior Living in Ellsworth. Donna was born on February 19, 1933 in Salem Township, Wisconsin; the daughter of Einer and Bernice (Stein) Nielsen. She graduated from Red Wing High School and furthered her education at the Kahler School of Nursing in Rochester, Minnesota. On May 2, 1953, her life took a different direction as she was married to Donald Steele at First Lutheran Church in Red Wing. From there, she devoted her life and attention to being a wife and homemaker to her four children: Richard, Rande, Wendy, and Michael. She was a devout member of Bethel Covenant Church and loved to sing. She always looked forward to joining her friends, the Silver Tone Singers, to sing and practice. She loved gardening, whether tending to her flower beds or harvesting vegetables for great family dinners. Her easy-going spirit along with her positive attitude was heartwarming to be around. She simply lifted your spirits! She was so proud to keep in touch with her lifelong childhood friends as they were so very special to her. She will be sorely missed by those who had the privilege to know her.
Donna Mae will live on in the hearts of her children Richard (Nancy) Steele of Delaware, Rande (Nikki) Steele of Ellsworth, Wendy Trowbridge of Minnesota, Michael Steele of Ellsworth; grandchildren Andrew Trowbridge, Morgan Steele; brother Ron (Connie) Nielsen of Shakopee; brothers/sisters-in-law Sherry Nielsen of Lakeville, MN, Leonard (Luann) Steele of Florida, Vernon (Mary) Steele of Hager City, Audrey Winn of Ellsworth, Joan Aslakson of Red Wing and a host of nieces and nephews. Her husband Donald, son-in-law Philip Trowbridge, and brother Dennis Nielsen preceded her in death.
The funeral service for Donna Mae Steele will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8th at Bethel Covenant Church in Ellsworth. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church Saturday morning. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Bethel Covenant Church. Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Ellsworth.
