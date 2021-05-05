Donna Hoyer

Donna May Hoyer 89, of Minong passed away on May 4, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side.
Donna was born on August 21, 1931 in Lafayette, Indiana to John and Edith (Nicholson) Johnston.
Donna married the love of her life, John Hoyer on April 29, 1955 at the Evangelical Reform Lutheran Church in Ellsworth, Wisconsin.
Donna worked as a bookkeeper for Hoyer Brothers Well Drilling and was also a homemaker.
She loved to fish, but she did not like to eat the fish. Donna also loved quilting in her spare time.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jack; sisters, Mary, Betty, Doris; children, Daniel, and Larry; and grandson, Bert.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years; children, Mary Vadnais, Betty Hoyer-Boadwine, Theresa (Craig) Niskanen, Gary (Grace) Hoyer; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way; daughter in law, Peg Hoyer; and many nieces; nephews; and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM (visitation 1:00 -2:00 PM) at Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster, Wisconsin with Pastor Steve Ward Officiating. Pallbearers will be Justin Peterson, Justin Dimler, Kyle Hoyer, Dylan Niskanen, Darryl Hoyer, Todd Goodwin, and Joe Kowalski.
Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.
