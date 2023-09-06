June 16, 1938 - Sept. 3, 2023
RED WING, Minn. - Donna Grave, 85, Red Wing, Minn., died Sunday, Sept. 3, in Red Wing.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing. Father Brandon Theisen will officiate. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the church.
Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home.
