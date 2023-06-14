Donald Tomczik

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has expanded the Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category. * WHERE...Central and southern Minnesota. * WHEN...Through 6 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from Canadian wildfires has settled across central Minnesota this afternoon. AQI observations are in in the Red (Unhealthy for Everybody) category across the alert area and will continue to be until at least Thursday morning. Smoke will gradually dissipate across the area Thursday - but may be slower to clear in the Minnesota and Mississippi River Valleys. Therefore the alert has been extended until Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area; and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert; notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow; mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-; climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional; information about health and air quality at; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-; and-health.