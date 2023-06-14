Donald Tomczik

Donald William Tomczik, 83, of Red Wing, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He and his twin brother, David, were born on January 26, 1940, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Al and Fern (Jenderseck) Tomczik. He was a graduate of Cathedral High School and St. Cloud State where he earned BS and MS degrees in Business Education and Spanish. From 1962-1969 he taught at Upsala, MN. In 1969 he and his family moved to Red Wing where he taught at Central High School until his retirement in June of 1996. In 1975 he took courses at the Red Wing Vo-Tech School where he earned certification as a Certified Nursing Assistant II. From 1976-2001 he was employed in the Emergency Department of St. John’s Regional Health Center and Fairview Red Wing Hospital. Don was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister to the homebound. He also served on the Grief Ministry Committee. For 17 years he was employed by Faith in Action as a transportation dispatcher, a job he enjoyed helping seniors and less-fortunate people find a way to various appointments. Don was an avid gardener, who at one time had a pond with two waterfalls and complete with koi and waterlilies. Over a particularly busy summer he had eighty-eight pots of flowers along with ground flowers in a rock garden. He was a music lover who enjoyed opera, Latin music, sacred music and some current pop music. In earlier years he travelled extensively to Mexico, Aruba and the Caribbean Islands. Don is survived by his two daughters, Kristi Lynn Reuter (Nick Colón) and Marya Ann Tomczik (Reed Warren) all of Red Wing; two granddaughters, Nicole Elizabeth Reuter (Ryker Schultz) and Kenzi Ann Reuter (Nicholas Greseth) all of Red Wing; great-grandson, Krystian Nickolas Steven Schultz and great-granddaughter, Emilia Lynn Greseth. He is also survived by his twin brother, David (Dianne) Tomczik and siblings, Kathleen Obler, Robert (Judi) Tomczik, James (Susan) Tomczik and Geralyn (Robert Stack); his former wife, Margaret Tomczik, and many nieces and nephews. Other survivors are Richard (Carol) Biniek and Walter (Julie) Biniek; and very special nieces and a nephew, of the Gaub family: David, Sandy, Carole and Renee. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 at Church of St. Joseph with Father Brandon Theisen presiding. Visitation will be for 2 hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the columbarium at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Faith in Action. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Donald Tomczik
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Stories
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Weather
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has expanded the Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category. * WHERE...Central and southern Minnesota. * WHEN...Through 6 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from Canadian wildfires has settled across central Minnesota this afternoon. AQI observations are in in the Red (Unhealthy for Everybody) category across the alert area and will continue to be until at least Thursday morning. Smoke will gradually dissipate across the area Thursday - but may be slower to clear in the Minnesota and Mississippi River Valleys. Therefore the alert has been extended until Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area; and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert; notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow; mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-; climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional; information about health and air quality at; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-; and-health.
Currently in Cannon Falls
62°
83° / 53°
1 AM
61°
2 AM
60°
3 AM
59°
4 AM
59°
5 AM
58°
Calendar
© Copyright 2023 Republican Eagle 120 S. Fourth St. , Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.