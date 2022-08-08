Donald Stricker

Donald David Halbur Stricker, 59, of Red Wing, died Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health Center – St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester.
He was born October 12, 1962 in Denver, Colorado and adopted by David and Wendy Stricker. He grew up in Red Wing and graduated from Red Wing Central High School. Donald enjoyed working through Opportunity Services where he did many different community jobs over the years.
Donald was a social butterfly who loved making new friends. He was loved by anyone who had the opportunity to live, care for, and work with him. He enjoyed music, dancing, and worshiping the Lord. He loved holding babies and had a special talent calming fussy little ones. The oldest of the family, he was a loving big brother who enjoyed brushing his little sister’s hair. He also enjoyed moving things around, whether it was his office supplies and “paperwork” or the furniture, he took pleasure in rearranging things until he found the perfect place.
Donald will be missed by many, including his parents, David and Wendy of Red Wing; siblings, Kevin Stricker of Red Wing, Aimee (Phillip), Shelly Mercado of Red Wing, Brian (Jackie) Stricker of St. Paul, Beth Lehmann of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Kaya (Joe) Winsor of Cannon Falls; 13 nieces and nephews; grandmother, Eloda Krumwiede of Hibbing; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and many friends who all loved and adored him.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Alfred and Isabella Stricker and his maternal grandfather, Leland Krumwiede.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
