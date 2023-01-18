Donald Raymond McRae

Age 92 of Elk River. Passed away on 1-16-2023. Born on 4-1-1930 in Chatfield, MN Fillmore County to parents John and Olive (Anway) McRae. He resided on farms at Chatfield, MN, Hager City, WI, and Red Wing, MN, where he graduated from High School in 1949. After graduation, he joined the MN National Guards in 1947 and went on active duty in 1950-51 during the Korean War.
On 9-4-1953, he married Linnea Marcella Kleiber. After he attended Dunwoody, they moved to Kennewick, WA (later Richland, WA) where Don worked for Hanford Atomic Works near Richland, WA as an Instrument Technician. After 8 years in Washington, they moved to Elk River, MN where Don was employed by RCPA (later known as United Power Association) and helped to start and operate the first Atomic Power Reactor in Elk River. Don retired from UPA in 1991. He was also a charter member of the Elk River Lions Club, dating back to 1971.
Don is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ida (Goplen), Norma McRae, Elizabeth Field, and Joan Schultz; brothers, John Allen and Paul; his beloved wife, Linnea.
He is survived by his children Vickie Lynn (Timothy Dehn), John Eduard McRae (Pam Lindenfelser), and Tamara Jo (Doug Edwards); grandchildren Gabriel Joseph Dehn (Sarah), Karin Linnea (Mike Moffat), Anne Marie (Randy) Brannick, Joshua Edward Charest, Kayla May (Rich Gannon) and their daughter Hartlyn, Cassandra Lynn (Chris Hill) and their children Madison, Brooklin, Jolin, Charlie, Quinn, and Lincoln, Krystal Marie (Matt Henderson) and their daughters Ryleigh and Reagan; brother, Gerald (of Red Wing, MN); sister, Beaty Bestul (of Eau Claire, WI); and many nieces & nephews, other relatives & friends.
A memorial service honoring Don will be held at 11AM with visitation 1 hour prior to service on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Elk River Lutheran Church, 729 Main St., NW, Elk River. Memorials preferred to Elk River Lutheran Church Building Fund.
Arr. by Dare’s Funeral Home, Elk River. 763-441-1212. (www.daresfuneralservice.com)
