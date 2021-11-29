Oct. 10, 1935
-
Nov. 27, 2021
RED WING, Minn. - Donald Petrich, 86, Frontenac, Minn., died Saturday, Nov. 27, in Mayo Clinic Health System.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3, at Mahn Family Funeral Home in Red Wing. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at the funeral home. A reception will follow at Leo C. Peterson American Legion. Burial will be at a later date in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minn.
Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
