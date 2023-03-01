Donald Olson

Donald Jack Olson, 85, of Red Wing, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2023 at his home with his wife by his side. He was born July 22, 1937 in Minneapolis to Arthur and Thelma (Pearson) Olson. He attended high school and trade school in Minneapolis and on July 25th1959, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Amadon. Don’s career in industrial sales took him all over the United States and Canada. After he retired to Red Wing, Don worked for ProAct and Menards. He enjoyed being active in the community. He served on many committees and boards, including the Friends of the Sheldon, a few terms as President of the Library Board, The Goodhue County Historical Society, Lions Club, the Fiber Board to bring Fiberoptic Internet to Red Wing, and with SCORE, helping new businesses get started in town, and was a volunteer Valet parking cars for the visitors of Mayo Clinic Red Wing for many years. If someone asked him to serve on a commission, committee, or board, he was happy to do it. Most recently he was working with the Charter Commission. He helped lead river boat tours with Marilyn and the together they were members of First Presbyterian Church with Don serving as a deacon and also as head usher for 8 years. He had a lifelong interest in politics and religion. He was also fascinated with astronomy and the origins of the universe. Despite a stubborn streak, Don was a caring, compassionate, positive, and uplifting advocate, both to his family and friends and the larger Red Wing community. He will be missed by many, including his wife, of more than 60 years, Marilyn; daughters, Toni (Doug) Kubista, Tari (Scott) Brase, and Dana (Ken) Rauhut; 7 grandchildren; 1 great- grandchild; sister, Darlene (Robert) Hassman; nephew, Mike and niece, Tina and his beloved Cat Heidi; as well as many colleagues and friends. A private family service will be held at First Presbyterian Church with a celebration of life later in the spring. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
