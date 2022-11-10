Donald William Nord died on Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born on October 29, 1934, at home on the farm where he lived for 87 years. He was the fourth child of Erland William and Andelia Victoria (Swanson) Nord. He was baptized at Zion Swedish Lutheran Church in rural Goodhue County, confirmed at Vasa Lutheran Church, and later joined St. Luke Lutheran Church in Goodhue where he was an active member.
He married Nancy Jo Walters in California on February 5, 1971. They were married 51 years and raised four children, Jo, Margaret, Donald, and Amy.
Don was a loving husband and father who modeled honesty, hard work, humility, life-long learning, service to others, and stewardship. Don served on the Goodhue School Board, the board of Vasa-Spring Garden Insurance, was involved with Habitat for Humanity, served as a county assessor in the 70’s, and was awarded the Conservation Farmer of the Year in 1996. He served in the US Army Reserves from 1962-63.
Farming was the only way of life he knew, and one he loved. He started driving tractor at age 5 when his father put him in the seat and told him to drive. He raised hogs farrow to finish until 1996 and continued growing corn and soybeans into “retirement” until 2016. He was an innovative farmer, always trying to improve the soil and making improvements to the land and his practices that would be good for the environment and future generations. He was very interested in wind energy and sought to have wind turbines on his farm. Don enjoyed learning, reading the news and nonfiction; he was a critical thinker.
Don’s disposition was kind and reflective, his sense of humor was dry and witty. In his youth he liked to go dancing -- he went at least once a week. He had many lifelong and community friends and enjoyed having coffee and visiting with them. He valued occasions when “The Gang” from church could get together.
Survivors include his wife, his four children, Jo Nord, Margaret/Meg Nord (Paul Kaldjian), Donald Otten (Jessica), and Amy Nord (Dan Whitney); granddaughters, Marni and Anne Kaldjian; sister, Charlotte Ipsen; sister-in-law, Joanne Nord; and daughter from Spain, Sandra Martinez. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Rev. Erland Nord, Charles Nord, his sister Aileen (Amy) Perkins, nephew William (Billy) DeWolfe, and brother-in-law Jim Perkins.
Visitation with family will be on December 2nd, at St. Luke, from 5 - 7 p.m. Don’s funeral will be on December 3rd at 11:00 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Goodhue, MN with lunch served immediately after the service. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Church with family attending.
Memorial gifts may be given to either of two organizations Don supported for many years, Lutheran World Relief and Lutheran Mideast Development.
