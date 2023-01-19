Donald N. Buck

Donald Nelson Buck, passed away January 17, 2023 at the Regina Hospital in Hastings.
He was born May 18, 1933 in Welch Township to Alfred and Mary (Nelson) Buck. and graduated from Red Wing High School in 1951.
Donald served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and on April 30, 1960 he married Donna Borner at the Little Brown Church in Iowa.
He worked over 34 years for 3M.
During Donald’s childhood years his family lived on many different farms around Goodhue County and he worked different jobs early in his life. He was a proud member of the Sons of Norway and the Hastings American Legion. He loved his dogs and especially his cat, Cuddles.
He is survived by his one brother, Willis Buck of Red Wing; sister-in-laws, Phyllis (Merlin) Mausolf of Cannon Falls and Beverly Gamnis of Cottage Grove; and many nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna and sister, Mary Jean Barringer of Red Wing.
In honor of Donald’s legacy, please direct all donations to the Animal Humane Society of Golden Valley or the Mayo Foundation in Rochester for Cancer Research.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, January 24 at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel in Hastings, with visitation beginning at 12:30 pm. Interment will be in the Burnside Cemetery of Red Wing with Military Honors. Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel is assisting the family.
