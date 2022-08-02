Donald LeRoy “Don” Wyatt, age 79, of Red Wing, died Monday, August 1, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born January 11, 1943 in Ainsworth, Nebraska to Edwin and Wilma (Donneaud) Wyatt. Don graduated in 1961 from Sunshine Bible Academy in Miller, South Dakota. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree from Northwestern College in St. Paul, Minnesota and received a Master’s degree from Winona State University. On September 25, 1965, he married his sweetheart Gloria Engh in Pine City, Minnesota. Don started his teaching career at Red Wing Central High School in 1966 where he continued teaching until 2000. After he retired he continued to teach at the Minnesota Correctional Facility and the Goodhue County Jail. Don was an active member of Cornerstone Community Church (formerly First Baptist) since 1966. He was a man of deep faith who had a servant’s heart and spent his life joyfully serving others. Don loved people, traveling throughout the world, and sharing stories and dad jokes to whoever would listen.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years (next month) Gloria; two sons, Michael Wyatt, Brent (Julie) Wyatt; two daughters, Tanya Wyatt, Joelle (James) Friesen; six grandsons; four granddaughters; one great-grandson; and two brothers, Larry (JoAnn) Wyatt and Lyle (Joyce) Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Wilma Wyatt, and his infant son, Kirk Anthony Wyatt.
Memorial Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Cornerstone Community Church. A private burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
