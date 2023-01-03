Donald Hoffman

Donald Lester Hoffman, age 87, of Red Wing, passed away December 31, 2022, at home with his faithful wife, Lucy, by his side. He was born June 23, 1935, in Maiden Rock, Wisconsin to Lester and Bernice Hoffman. He attended school in Maiden Rock. Following school, he worked for Johnson Produce, picking up eggs from farmers. On October 12, 1957, he married Lucy and they moved to Red Wing. After settling in Red Wing, he took a sales position with Peter’s Meat Company and later was employed by the City of Red Wing Water Department.  Don’s hobbies included crop farming with his brother, Bill and repairing and restoring cars and tractors. He only restored his favorite brand of tractors, International Harvester. He took great pride in fixing them up and often said, “Doesn’t it look sharp?”  Don was an active member of First Covenant Church throughout the years: singing in the choir and serving on the church board. He loved music and made many friends through being involved in church. Lucy and Don worked as a team in many church projects.  He also enjoyed taking great care of his lawn and was always willing to lend a hand to help others out. He had a great sense of humor, a sweet smile and connected with people wherever he went. He loved his two girls dearly and would do anything to help them. He followed all of his grandchildren’s sporting events and cheered them on with his booming voice.  He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Phyllis and his brother, Bill. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lucy; daughters, Julie Hayford and Jayne (Todd) Diercks; grandchildren, Ben Hayford, Courtney Butina, Caitlyn Hayford, Jenna Rowley, Nate Diercks and three great-grandchildren.  A celebration of life for Don will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023 at the First Covenant Church with Rev. Jim Murphy officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Frist Covenant Church or Samaritan’s Purse. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you