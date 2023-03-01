Donald Hochmuth

Rev. Donald Frederick Hochmuth of Frontenac, MN passed away peacefully on February 25th, after a day of listening to his favorite hymns played by his four sons on their horns.
Don was born in St. Paul on April 28th, 1940, to Donald Frederick Hochmuth Sr. and Carol Virginia (Pederson). Upon graduating from Henry Sibley High School, he attended Bethany Lutheran College and Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, completing a Masters Degree in Divinity. His first call after seminary was to serve as pastor at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Mason City, Iowa, until 1985 when he was called to serve at Salem Lutheran Church in Woodbury, MN. Upon retirement from Salem in 2008, Don filled the vacancy at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Cannon Falls for two years, where he enjoyed having four of his grandchildren in the grade school. Don also worked in the memory care facility at Deer Crest in Red Wing.
Don was married on January 1st, 1962, to Chloe Jeanette (Diedrich) at St. James Lutheran Church in West St. Paul, and had four sons: Paul of Manson, IA, Karl of Siren, WI, Andrew of Cannon Falls, MN and Nathan of Hastings, MN. Don and Chloe had numerous dogs and cats throughout their 61 years of marriage, including several Bloodhounds he trained for tracking.
Don enjoyed many things in life, and loved working in his garden, fishing, reading and music. He played trombone in the Bald Eagle’s Dixieland quartet for many years in the Red Wing area, and directed church choirs throughout and after his ministry. He enjoyed canoe trips to the Canadian border with his sons and took many drives along the Mississippi with Chloe. His favorite trip was an archeological trip to Israel in 1978 with the Seminary, and he and Chloe recently went to Germany along with the Bethany Lutheran College Choir.
Don is survived by his wife Chloe, sons Paul (Karen), Karl (Betty), Andrew (Deanna), and Nathan (Anna). Also, grandchildren Lincoln, Grant, Harrison, Reagan, Clara, Cole, Jack, Meagan, Tyler, Kelsey, and Jordan, as well as six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two infant children.
Memorials preferred to Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, Bethany Lutheran College, or donor’s choice.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 5th from 3:00 - 5:00 at Salem Lutheran Church, 7825 Bailey Rd, Woodbury, MN, 55129. The funeral service will be at 11:00 on Monday, March 6th at Salem, and visitation an hour prior. Lundberg Funeral Home is assisting the family and a live stream of the funeral can be viewed on Don’s obituary page at www.lundbergfuneral.com.
