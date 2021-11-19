Donald Gehlhar

Donald Ralph Gehlhar of Stockholm, WI passed away peacefully on November 15, 2021 at Preferred Senior Living in Ellsworth, WI.
He was born November 27, 1928 in Alexandria, MN to Paul and Josephine (Tuchtenhagen) Gehlhar. He graduated from Villard, MN High School in 1946, then served in the US Army 1946-1948 in Germany. On December 26, 1957, he was united in marriage to Carole Jaeger at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, ND
He had a lifelong interest in farming, graduating from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture in 1952. He worked as a farm loan officer for many years before getting his own dairy farm near Stockholm, WI.
His wife Carole (Jaeger) of 64 years passed away later that same day. He is survived by their five children Douglas (Kathleen), Jeffrey (Janet), Glenn (Veronica), Mark (Clemen) and daughter Nancy Gehlhar Pimentel, nine grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.
A private family Christian funeral service will be held in the near future at St John’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing, MN and burial will be at the Oakland Cemetery in Stockholm, WI. Memorials are preferred to St John’s Improvement Fund. Funeral and cremation services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Ellsworth.
