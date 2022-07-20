Born 2/23/1949. Passed 7/9/22 at the VA after a long battle with kidney disease. Donald went to Red High School and graduated in 1967. After that he attended Orange Coast College in California and earned his 4 year Diploma. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam war. For the next 35 years he owned and operated the Professionals Really of Red Wing. Donald is preceded in death by his mother and father Vernon and Geneva Winblad. He is survived by his sister Dianne (Winblad) Tlougan of Red Wing. We will be having a celebration of life for him on August 25 from 2pm until 8pm at the Harbor Bar in Hager City WI. Don has many many loyal friends and family who will miss him too that I will say Goodbye Donnie.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you