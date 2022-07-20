Born 2/23/1949. Passed 7/9/22 at the VA after a long battle with kidney disease. Donald went to Red High School and graduated in 1967. After that he attended Orange Coast College in California and earned his 4 year Diploma. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam war. For the next 35 years he owned and operated the Professionals Really of Red Wing. Donald is preceded in death by his mother and father Vernon and Geneva Winblad. He is survived by his sister Dianne (Winblad) Tlougan of Red Wing. We will be having a celebration of life for him on August 25 from 2pm until 8pm at the Harbor Bar in Hager City WI. Don has many many loyal friends and family who will miss him too that I will say Goodbye Donnie.
Donald Elliot Winblad
