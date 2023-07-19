Donald E. Jonas

Donald Edgar Jonas, 90, of Goodhue, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Goodhue Living. He was born in Red Wing on September 18, 1932, to Claus and Lydia (Muhlman) Jonas. He graduated from Goodhue High School in 1950. Don proudly and honorably served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He met Marcella Drinkall dancing at the Pla-Mor Ballroom in Wykoff, MN and the two were married shortly after on October 12, 1957, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Goodhue. Don and Marcy established their family farm in 1957 and milked cows, raised young stock, and crop farmed for many years. Don had a very strong work ethic and rarely left the farm. He was very connected in his faith and was a longtime member at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Goodhue. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly and was very involved in their activities. He loved sports and kept up on all the school sports and the news. He was very well organized, always planning ahead and keeping very good notes when it came to farming. He was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and farmer, and took great care of Marcy in recent years. He loved to eat, and always enjoyed a nice meal with his family or popcorn and root beer floats watching the Minnesota Vikings.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Marcy Jonas; children, Susan (Brian) Peters, Teri (Todd) Skavlen, and Mike (Lynn) Jonas; 11 grandchildren, Michelle (Eric) Nerison, Mitch Peters, Mike (Sara) Peters, Matt (Allie) Peters, Katie Enevold, Jesse Jonas (Katie Sanford), James Jonas (Kayla Nord), Wilson (Kallie) Jonas, Abby Jonas, Erik Skavlen, and Ethan Skavlen; 17 great-grandchildren, Rory, Ellison, Miley, Brantley, Maverick, Oliver, Lyla, Sophia, Finnegan, Gabriella, Lance, Caitlin, Hudson, Henry, Garrett, Blake, and Adeline; and one brother, Duane (Marilyn) Jonas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Olga, Marvin, Raymond, Harold, Evelyn, Burnett, Berdelle, Erwin, and Arnold; granddaughter-in-law, Tessica Peters; and great-grandchildren, Petrina and Sawyer.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Goodhue with Reverend Martin Weigand officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Goodhue. Arrangements made by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Larson Chapel in Zumbrota.
