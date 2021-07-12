Donald “Don” A. West

Donald Alan West (“Don”), 68 of Wyoming, MN (formerly of Red Wing, MN) passed away very suddenly in his home on 7-8-21. Don was born to Ronald A.F. West and Lorraine Priscilla West (Olson) on 7-20-52 while Ron was stationed at the U.S. Army Base Camp Rucker in Alabama. His parents returned to Minneapolis to raise their family. Don graduated from Mpls, Central H.S. in 1970. In May of 1971, Don enlisted into the Air National Guard and proudly served four years. On 6-12-82, Don married Kathy Wright of Red Wing at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Don was very proud of his career in sales and loved talking with people. He also loved cheering on the Vikings, deer hunting, singing and playing his guitar and spending time with his daughter. Don is survived by his daughter Mallory West and his siblings Douglas (Jeanne) West of Rosemount, Tom (Debbie) West of Lake City and Teresa (John) Murray of Stacy. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. which will be followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 15th at Faith Lutheran Church in Forest Lake. Don was loved and will be dearly missed.
