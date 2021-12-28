Donald A. Nelson

Donald A. Nelson, age 92, died Monday, December 27, 2021, at Deer Crest. Born May 2, 1929 to Arthur and Alice Nelson in Red Wing. Except for service times, I lived my entire life here, retiring from the Red Wing Fire Department. I had a great love for the river—the mighty Mississippi, fishing, nature, gardening and woodworking. Survived by a loving and caring wife, Marian and step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They became the joy of my life. Also survived by brother, Ken (Dorothy) Nelson of Onalaska, Wisconsin. Preceded in death by parents; first wife, Helen and sister, Joan (Phil) Revoir, step-daughter, Kathy.  At my request, there will be no public funeral. I believe life is for the living so enjoy each day and be thankful for what you get. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.  Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com

