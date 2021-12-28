Donald A. Nelson, age 92, died Monday, December 27, 2021, at Deer Crest. Born May 2, 1929 to Arthur and Alice Nelson in Red Wing. Except for service times, I lived my entire life here, retiring from the Red Wing Fire Department. I had a great love for the river—the mighty Mississippi, fishing, nature, gardening and woodworking. Survived by a loving and caring wife, Marian and step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They became the joy of my life. Also survived by brother, Ken (Dorothy) Nelson of Onalaska, Wisconsin. Preceded in death by parents; first wife, Helen and sister, Joan (Phil) Revoir, step-daughter, Kathy. At my request, there will be no public funeral. I believe life is for the living so enjoy each day and be thankful for what you get. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Donald A. Nelson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Weather Alert
...COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH MID-MORNING... Expect wind chills values between 15 and 25 below zero expected this morning. Exposed skin in these wind chills can develop frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear layers of appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Temperatures will slowly warm in the morning and bring temperatures back above zero.
Currently in Cannon Falls
-5°F
Clear
22°F / -6°F
6 AM
-5°F
7 AM
-6°F
8 AM
-6°F
9 AM
-4°F
10 AM
-1°F
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Republican Eagle, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.