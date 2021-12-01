Dolores Byer

Dolores Jean Byer, 90, of Welch, died on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the Prescott Nursing and Rehab Community in Prescott, WI. She was born in Welch on June 1, 1931, to John and Rosa (Scholz) Byer. She graduated from Maplewood Academy in Hutchinson, MN and then earned her teaching degree from Union College in Lincoln, NE. She taught at Dodge Center, Rochester, Wadena, Maplewood and Faribault retiring after 29 years. She also worked for the Adventist Education System for a number of years during her teaching career along with farming with her nephew, Jim on the family farm until his death in 2011. Following retirement, she worked at Granny Stitchery in Red Wing. She enjoyed gardening and going to cattle sales.
She is survived by one sister, Ruth (Morris) Jones of Welch; one niece, Carol Jones of Welch; and several extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Genive King and Dorothy Jones.
Services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements made by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
