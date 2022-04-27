Diane Baumgartner

Diane Beth Baumgartner, 67, of Diamond Bluff, WI, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Heritage of Elmwood in Elmwood, Wisconsin. She was born on February 26, 1955, in St. Paul, to Carl and Jean (Zimny) Axell. She graduated from Coon Rapids High School and then attended college. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin, River Falls with an Agricultural Education degree. In her early years she operated three Pearl Vision Stores and owned her own marketing company. After receiving her degree, she taught Ag classes at the high school level and then went on to work for the American Baptist Homes of the Midwest, retiring in 2010, as Vice President of Marketing. On February 14, 2000, she married Bob Baumgartner. They moved to Diamond Bluff area where they built and resided on their hobby farm. Having a passion for horses, she raised and rode them on the farm and often her and Bob would take their horses out on different trails. She also enjoyed going out to Wyoming horseback riding and spending time outside gardening.
Survivors include her husband, Bob; stepson, Joshua (Elizabeth) Baumgartner of St. Paul; one brother, David Axel of Fargo; two sisters, Valerie Owens of Anoka and Karen (John) Brajdich of Maple Grove; two nephews, Charlie and Josh Owens and sister-in-law, Lynn (Troy) Funte. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Teri Carney and brother-in-law, Dick Owens.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, 602 Plum St. in Red Wing. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.