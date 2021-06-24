Dennis Sauter

Dennis Lee Sauter, age 90, passed away peacefully on June 8th, 2021 at Valentines Assisted Living in Red Wing where he had lived for several years. A lifelong resident of Red Wing, “Denny” had a long career hand-caning chairs and his skill was highly sought after by antique dealers. Though he never drove, Denny had a love of vintage cars and possessed a keen eye for detail. His large collection of model cars was his pride and joy.
Dennis was preceded in death by father, Russell O. Sauter and mother, Jessie Mae (Gardiner) Sauter, and brother-in-law Austin Wayne Moreland. He is survived by sister, Jackulyn “Joy” (Sauter) Moreland, nephew Michael Moreland (Tracy) and niece Dee (Moreland) Foss. Visitation before service Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10am followed by service at 11am at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery following service. Online condolences may be sent to the family www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
