Nov. 18, 1937 - July 29, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Delores Shea, 84, Hastings, Minn., died Friday, July 29, in Abbott Northwestern Hospital from respiratory failure, aortic dissection.
A celebration of life will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Spring Lake Park Reserve East Shelter in Hastings. A graveside service will be noon Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Millville, Minn.
