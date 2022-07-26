Delmar Eppen

Delmar John Eppen, 75, of Red Wing, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Lake City Care Center in Lake City. He was born on September 24, 1946, in Red Wing to Harris and Helen (Strusz) Eppen. He attended Red Wing Schools. He worked for various farmers and businesses in the Red Wing area and for many years he was employed through PROACT. Delmar would often be found biking around Red Wing and enjoyed socializing with whomever he met. He had a gift of remembering people’s names and their families along with past events. He was a friendly and kind person and always enjoyed having a diet coke.
Delmar is survived by his siblings, Diane Hesslund of Jordan, Bob (Cindy) Eppen of Goodhue, Wayne “Pete” (Deb) Eppen of Red Wing and Jim (Lori) Eppen of Red Wing; 11 nieces and nephews along with several great nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Brad Hesslund.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Lunch will be served immediately following the service. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery following lunch. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at the Lake City Care Center for their friendship and care of Delmar in the years he was in residence. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association or donor’s choice.
