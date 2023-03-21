Delmar C. Hinck

Delmar Christ Hinck, 71, of rural Lake City, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 20, 2023. He was born in Red Wing on December 28, 1951, to Christ and Norma (Siewert) Hinck. He graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1969. On August 16, 1975, Delmar was united in marriage to Barbara McNamara at St. Columbkill Catholic Church in Belle Creek, MN. He was a lifelong farmer and later in life could often be found selling his well-known and flavorsome sweet corn and other vegetables at the farmer’s market in Red Wing. He was a lifetime member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Belvidere and the Goodhue Lion’s Club. Delmar enjoyed playing a game of Huckley Buck with friends, scratch off lottery tickets, spending time with his family and friends, and driving his grandchildren around the farm on his golf cart.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Barbara Hinck; daughter, Lisa Acker (Jeff Edler) of Hager City; sons, Christopher (Erin) and Johnathan (Sami) Hinck of Lake City; grandchildren, Aliza and Ryan Acker, Riley, Noella, Josephine, and Renae Hinck, and Calie, Brayden, and Brittyn Hinck; many nieces and nephews; father-in-law, Ralph McNamara; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Christ and Norma; grandson, Cullen Hinck; and sister, Darnell Hinck.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Belvidere. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.
