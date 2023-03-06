Delbert Eldon Johnson, 79, of Red Wing, died Friday, March 3, 2023 at Benedictine Living Community in Red Wing, surrounded by family. He was born June 23, 1943 in Red Wing to Eldon and Verona (Barringer) Johnson. He graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1961. Delbert married Nancy Dahl on April 18, 1964 at United Lutheran Church in Red Wing, Minnesota. He worked for SB Foot Tanning Company, Red Wing Ironworks, and Sylvander Heating before starting his career as an EMT/Firefighter with the Red Wing Fire Department, where he worked until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of United Lutheran Church, Red Wing Elks Lodge BPOE 845, Leo C. Peterson American Legion #54 and the Redmen Club. Delbert enjoyed sports, golfing and fishing. He also enjoyed sitting outside his cabin watching the boats go by, driving his pontoon, and being on the river. Delbert loved following his grandchildren’s sporting events while they were growing up. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Wade (Gina) Johnson of Apple Valley; two daughters, Wendy (Bill) Peterson of Red Wing and Abby (Eric) McCabe of Chandler, Arizona; six grandchildren, Tyler and Brady Johnson, Thate and Jenna Peterson, and Jake and Jessica McCabe; two sisters, Nel (Greg) Engeset of Ellsworth, Wisconsin, and Doreen (Danny) Bartlewski of Red Wing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon and Verona; and one brother, Darryl. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 10, 2023 at United Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Reverend Justin Boeding officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at church. Please direct memorials to the United Lutheran Church or to Kiwanis Flower Baskets. Arrangements with the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Delbert Johnson
