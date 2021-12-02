Debra Krebsbach, 61, of Welch, died Monday, November 29, 2021 at her home. She was born August 15, 1960 in Cottage Grove, Minnesota to Val and Pam (Mandt) Krebsbach. She attended high school in Cottage Grove before going onto nursing school. She worked as a geriatric nurse in the Twin Cities area for many years. She married and had one son. The couple later divorced. She retired to Welch where she shared a home with her partner of many years, Cliff Owen. She was an active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Red Wing.
Debra loved animals. She spent her time taking care of her rabbit and bird and her cats and dogs. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved being a grandmother. She was a Minnesota Twin’s fan and she always tried to make it to the State Fair. She and Cliff traveled together, often to Florida to spend time with her mom.
She is survived by her son, Justin (Debbie) Trone of Helotes, Texas; four grandchildren, Zachary Trone, Jacob Trone, Lucas Fierro and Alexa Trone; partner, Cliff Owen; and mother, Pam Glenna; and many nieces and nephews on the Owen side of the family.
She is preceded in death by her father, Val and her brother, Carry.
A memorial service will be held in the spring. Memorials are preferred to the Red Wing Seventh-day Adventist Church or River Bluff Humane Society. On line condolences maybe left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
