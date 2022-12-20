DeAnn Dokken

...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 8 inches
of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night. Winds will be
relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There should be
a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday night and early
Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph
and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through
Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time
with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event
could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in
the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this
week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday across
southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm Watch
continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will begin
a bit later.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Winter Storm
Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from noon Wednesday to 6
AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider
adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
