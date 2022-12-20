DeAnn Dokken

DeAnn Joyce Dokken was born on May 17, 1947, in Swift Falls, MN, the daughter of Joseph and Deloris Wallin Ellingson. She was baptized and confirmed at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Swift Falls, MN. She grew up on the family farm near Swift Falls and attended grade school at a country school in Pope County, MN, then attended high school in Benson, MN graduating in 1965. She lived most of her life in Red Wing, MN where she worked as an Accounts Payable Clerk for Treasure Island Resort and Casino. After her retirement she moved to Woodbury, MN to be closer to family.

DeAnn loved spending time with her grandchildren, and her favorite holiday was Christmas surrounded by her family. Her favorite activity was playing games with her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching movies, caring for her flowers and plants, decorating her home for every season and holiday, and shopping. Her favorite decorations were her many snowmen. Jesus called DeAnn home on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN. She attained the age of 75 years, 7 months, and 1 day of age.

DeAnn is survived by her children, Timothy Jon (Terri) Dokken of Woodbury, MN, Teri Jo  Hillmann (Rick Lyzhoft) of New Germany, MN and Thomas Joseph (Leslie) Dokken of Carver, MN; eight grandchildren, Toby (Heather) Hillmann, Benjamin  Hillmann (Rae Hohle), Nathaniel Hillmann, Katie Beth (Josh) Wissbroecker, Ellie Gerst, Joseph Dokken, Connor Dokken, and Ebony Harris; and several other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Deloris Ellingson and a son Theodore James Dokken.

A Celebration of Life for DeAnn will be held at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Swift Falls, MN on Friday, December 23, 2022, at noon. Visitation will start one hour prior at 11am with interment following the celebration. DeAnn was immeasurably loved, blessed be her memory. Zniewski Funeral Home of Benson is assisting the family with the Arrangements. 

