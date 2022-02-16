April 15, 1932 - Feb. 12, 2022
RED WING, Minn. - Dean Kirkland, 89, Red Wing, Minn., died Saturday, Feb. 12, in his home.
Visitation will be in from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 17, at Mahn family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Pastor Eric Hanson will officiate. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. A celebration of life will be in the summer.
Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
