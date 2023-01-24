Dean Alva Whitmore, passed away January 19, 2023 at Mayo Hospital in Rochester. He was born March 2, 1940 in Red Wing to Alva and Martha (Johnson) Whitmore.
He was a lifelong resident of Welch where he had horses, grew hay, and raised various forms of poultry. He enjoyed camping, riding horses, going into town and having breakfast with his friends, and taking long (aka Whitmore Shortcuts) car rides.
Dean owned and operated a small trucking company, Whitmore Trucking, and retired in 2010.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gary Whitmore.
Dean survived by Carol Whitmore (divorced); step-daughter Tracy (Jason) Holguin; his brother Dennis (Marlis) Whitmore; his brother Lee (Barb) Whitmore; and his niece and nephews; and Nancy Whitmore (divorced).
To honor him, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Dean will be cremated and there will be a private ceremony in the spring.
