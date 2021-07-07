Dean A. Massett

Dean Arnold Massett, 88, of Red Wing, died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at his home at Deer Crest. He was born, along with his twin brother Gene, on November 24, 1932 in Charles City, Iowa to Ernest and Kathryn (Smith) Massett. The family moved to Red Wing in 1935 and Dean attended school in Red Wing, graduating from Red Wing Central High School in 1951. He served two years of active duty during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He also served in the Minnesota National Guard for 13 years. Following his honorable discharge, Dean attended the University of Minnesota and the Dunwoody Institute. On March 18, 1955 he married Beverley Hanson. He then began his long career with the City of Red Wing and Goodhue County. He began working for the County Highway Department and following that he worked for the City of Red Wing as the Director of Public Works, A City Administrator where he served as the Executive Secretary of the Port Authority, and as the City Civil Defense Director, developing the city’s first nuclear power plant response plan. He was also the Community Investment Director for Goodhue County National Bank.
He was dedicated to his community and over his lifetime he served on many advisory boards and citizens committees. He also served as the Goodhue County Commissioner for two terms where he worked on multiple task forces overseeing tax reform, economic development, school finance, waste management and public health. In addition to performing his job requirements with the City of Red Wing, he was very active with the League of Minnesota Cities. For a time, he was the president and secretary for the Issac Walton. He was a committee co-chair for the successful school referendum to build the new high school. He was proudly inducted onto the Red Wing High School Wall of Honor. He also served as a member of the S.E. Technical College President’s Advisory Committee.
He was also an active club member and volunteer. He worked with Youth Outreach, Young Adult Association, Habitat for Humanity, the Goodhue County Historical Society and he even volunteered with courtesy parking at the hospital. He was a member of Kiwanis and the Red Wing Elks Lodge PBOE #845 and was elected the Exalted Leader in 1968. His faith was a constant companion and he was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as a Ruling Elder, Deacon and Sunday school teacher.
Dean was as devoted to his family as he was the community and he was very proud of his children and grandchildren. In his younger years he enjoyed spending weekends up north and boating on the river with his children. He and Beverly shared nearly 65 happy years together before her death in June of 2020.
He is survived by his daughter; Terri (Brad) Swanson; son, Dan Massett, both of Red Wing; four grandchildren; Ryan (Shayna) Swanson of Prescott, Wisconsin, Megan (Kevin) Letnes of Minnetonka; Christian Massett and Adrian Massett, both of Red Wing; five great-grandchildren; Elin, Riley and Jensen Letnes and Briah and Domenic Swanson; many nieces and nephews, other family and many friends and colleagues.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; brothers Gene and Gerry; and his parents.
A funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, July 9, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church. A visitation will be 4-7p.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodleson-Mahn Chapel. Burial to follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Deer Crest and the nurses at Brighton Hospice for the wonderful care Dean received. Memorials are preferred to the church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
