Dawn Schmitt (Weller), 57 of Baldwin/Spring Valley, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire, WI. Dawn was a loving mother, caring friend, and tireless worker. When she wasn’t busy taking her kids to their many sporting events, she was working one of two jobs and still finding time to manage her home. Dawn enjoyed volunteering, being active on the church council, as well as crafting and cooking at home.
She is survived by her parents, Diana & Mitchell Wentworth; siblings Michelle (Paul) Kok, Douglas Weller; children, Cassey Kotek (Jeff), Alex Schmitt, Carter, Ella and Charlee Sorenson, 3 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many other family members.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, January 22nd, 2022 at Gilman Lutheran Church in Spring Valley, WI, with visitation 1 hour before. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family.
