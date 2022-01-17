David Thoms

David Ross Thoms, 84, of Red Wing, died Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Benedictine Living Community – Regina in Hastings. He was born March 11, 1937 in Red Wing to Ralph and Leona (Freeman) Thoms. He graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1955. He went on to the University of Wisconsin at River Falls where he played football. He worked with his dad for a few years installing TV antennas. He married Shirley Savage on April 6, 1957 in Iowa. For 38 years he worked at NSP and then Synergetics as a designer. He was the projector operator at the Chief Theater, Auditorium, and the Red Wing Drive-In. He was also a member of the Red Wing Elks, BPOE 845, serving twice as the Exhalated Ruler.
He enjoyed golfing and even got a hole-in-one at the Ellsworth County Club. He looked forward to spending time at their vacation home in Lake Havasu in Arizona. He and his son, Steve restored a 1923 Model T Ford. It was is pride and joy. In his younger years he enjoyed gas engine model airplanes. He was a Vikings fan, liked to play cards, bowl, and was a great dancer. Most of all, Dave treasured the time he spent with family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley of Red Wing; children, Steve (Lori) Thoms of Hager City, and Bonnie (Ron) Jablonske of Hager City; 6 grandchildren, Phil (Angie), Andy (Amy), Aaron (Carin), Perry, Michelle (Alex), and Matt (Emily); 11 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Duane; and infant brother, Marvin.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, January 20, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Red Wing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Masks are required. Memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
