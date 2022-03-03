David T. Glover

David Terence “Super Dave” Glover, 57, of Ellsworth, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. He was born in Red Wing on December 19, 1964, to Terence and Patricia (Kimm) Glover. He graduated from Red Wing High School in 1983. For a few years he operated Terry’s Dairy. In 1989, he was united in marriage to Beth Johnson and they later divorced. He managed Hardee’s Restaurant in Red Wing for a few years and then began driving truck. He drove truck for Wylie Wilson, N&M Transfer, and Fleet Farm. He then began driving fuel trucks for Kwik Trip, Marathon Gas Stations, and most recently, for Casey’s. On the weekends he hauled milk for the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery. He had a passion for motorcycles, especially Harley Davidsons. He enjoyed taking trips to Duluth and watching the cargo ships in the harbor. David was very outgoing and had a great sense of humor, making him the life of the party wherever he went. He was also very kind and generous. If you knew him, you know he loved you because he would end every conversation with, “I love you.”
He is survived by one son, Mitchell Glover; father, Terry (Leah) Glover; siblings, Teresa Glover, Veronica Hoyer, Robb Stewart (Angie Knutson), Chris (Kelly) Glover, Brooke (Jason) Woodhouse, and AnaLeah Christensen (Aaron Motz); and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Hoyer.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing with Father James Notebaart presiding. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at a later date at Burnside Cemetery.
