David Lee Symicek, age 74 of Red Wing, Minnesota, died peacefully Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Lake City Care Center. David was born January 7, 1947 in Winona, MN to Al and Barbara (Neyers) Symicek. He graduated from Winona Cotter High School with the class of 1965. David was a proud member of the Army National Guard dedicating more than 20 years for our country. David worked in maintenance as a unit administrator for M & I Banks for twenty years of dedicated service. On September 8, 1995, he was united in marriage to Sandra Morgan in Ellsworth, WI.
David was rather fond of sports; whether they were in person or on TV. He lived for them as it brought him much excitement rooting for his favorite team. He was especially passionate for his beloved Green Bay Packers and the Ellsworth Hubbers. He also delighted in reading any books that involved military history and wars. He was fascinated by military leaders and eras. In the times he wasn’t rooting on at sporting events or reading, he was spending his time with his family and faith. Of all things in life his faith was most important to him.
David will remain in the hearts of his children, Renee (Larry) Warrington, Holly (Ted) Born, Heather (Eric) Stolan, Matthew (Amanda) Symicek; grandchildren: Emma, Cooper, Nora, Addison, Marcus, Ellie, Catherine, Rebekah, Isabel, Sarah, Rita, Joseph, and Julia; great grandson: Xavier, and man’s best friend, his dog, Jordy. Of course, he was named after the Packer Jordy Nelson! He was preceded in death by his wife Sandra; daughter: Kayla Symicek; and parents: Al and Barbara Symicek.
A Mass of Christian Burial for David Symicek will be 11:30 am, Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Ellsworth. Masks are appreciated to be worn while at church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10AM until 11:30 prior to the Mass at St. Francis. Mass will be livestreamed to St. Francis YouTube Channel https://youtu.be/FVPw80PAKw8
Memorials to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation www.npcf.us.
Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Homes of 130 N. Grant St. Ellsworth, WI 54011. www.oconnellbenedict.com, 715-273-4421
